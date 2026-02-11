Ruptured gas line shuts down stretch of Parham Road, Henrico police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A ruptured gas line has shut down a stretch of Parham Road, according to the Henrico County Police Division.

All lanes of Parham Road are currently closed between Bronwood and Three Chopt roads as crews work to repair the line.

"We urge those in the area to find alternative routes. Delays are expected and this will impact rush hour traffic," police said on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

