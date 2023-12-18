Body found on Parham Road; Henrico Police investigate suspicious death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was found dead on Parham Road and Fargo Road, in Henrico's West End, Monday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Police have initially termed the man's death as suspicious.

"At approximately 7:43 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Parham and Fargo Road for a suspicious situation. Officers located an adult male deceased near the roadway," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "This is currently an active investigation, with multiple resources on scene."

For reference, the intersection of Parham and Fargo roads is near the site of the former Tuckahoe Area Library.

"Officers will also work closely with the State’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death," the email from police continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.