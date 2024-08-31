Health leaders warn parents of kids doing this as new school year begins: 'Health care risks down the road'

HAMPTON, Va. — Some parents across Hampton Roads say they're worried about their children vaping. With school back in session, health leaders are aiming to curb the growing number of students who vape.

Thousands of kids vape every day nationwide. A local doctor said most students caught with vapes are children in Grades 6 through 12, but some are even younger than that.

"As a teacher, I kind of see it as well. They come and talk to me about students vaping in the restroom or a group of students they meet up with do so," said local teacher Georgia Branch.

Georgia, a teacher in Hampton City Schools, is a parent of three. With one kid in high school and the other two in middle school, they're not even old enough to get their hands on a vape.

However, health leaders said kids can start younger than you'd think. State data recently released showed that 14.3% of high schoolers in Virginia vape.

Health leaders said many kids don't realize the risks associated with vaping. This prompted Georgia to sit down with her children to talk about the risks.

"I'm worried about effects on their bodies, their mental health, addiction. All that runs through my mind a lot, especially when it comes to vaping," Georgia added.

Dr. Bruce Waldholtz, an American Cancer Society board member, explained the risk.

"We know in the short term, there's large levels of nicotine much higher in vaping for children than in cigarettes themselves. A large amount of nicotine is addictive and not good for developing brains. Long term, it's not good for your lungs, not good for endurance, and not good for health care risks down the road," said Dr. Waldholtz.

Kids who use e-cigarettes are nearly four times more likely to try a traditional cigarette, researchers found. Health officials and the American Lung Association say as children are back in school and surrounded by their peers, it's important for you to discuss the risks.