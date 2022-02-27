Parents urge lawmakers to fund aging schools: 'Fox is not the only Virginia school burning'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The catastrophic fire two weeks ago at Richmond's Fox Elementary School has energized parents calling for lawmakers to fund investments for worn-down schools across Virginia.

Dozens of folks gathered outside Fox Elementary Saturday morning with signs as they set off to march to Monroe Park.

Fox mom Becca Duval, who coordinated the "March to Fund Safe Schools," said she hopes the show of support will force lawmakers to fund the Commonwealth's aging schools.

“Fox is not the only Virginia school burning,” she said.

Parents in attendance said deteriorating school are a problem across the state from Richmond to Prince George.

“Your eyes should be open this could happen anywhere,” said Tisha Ervy, a George Wythe graduate and parent.

A representative for Richmond Public Schools who marched with parents said the district lost $7 million last year because the value of the Richmond area changed.

The district is at risk to lose even more if a current proposal passes in the House of Delegates, according to officials.

“Our schools across the district need vast investment," RPS Director of Advocacy and Outreach Matthew Stanley said. "We don’t really know how’d we cut another $12.5 million."

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), who showed up to support parents, said that while a committee Friday did not move forward a bill to help infrastructure, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have other bills they are discussing to help.

"I’ve been fighting to get more state funding to our localities for a long time," McClellan said. "We’re going to keep pushing until we get more state money."

Organizers hope the rally inspires others to contact their lawmakers to urge them to fund school infrastructure.

“You can’t learn in a school if it’s not there,” said Duval.