Parents address Hanover School Board after transgender teen makes middle school tennis team

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Some Hanover community members are expressing concerns about the board following a federal judges ruling to allow a transgender middle school student to play on the tennis team after the student recently made the team.

After the school board voted unanimously not to allow her to try out, she and her family, represented by the ACLU of Virginia, sued the school board.

The ruling permitted the student to try out and ultimately make the team.

Some parents, who spoke at the school board meeting on Tuesday, believe the ruling is unfair to other girls because the student was born male.

"Despite your efforts, we now have a middle school tennis team comprised in these areas and as many as six young girls losing out on an opportunity to play for their school," parent Rebecca Mess said at the meeting. "This just isn't right, and it is egregiously unfair."

A federal judge in the Eastern District Court ruled that the student could try out and play for the girl's tennis team while her lawsuit against the school district, which argues that the board violated Title IX, is ongoing.

Two parents at the meeting spoke in support of the student.

"It does not matter how many Hanover folks double down on their anti-trans bigotry," said Kelly Merrill. "Federal Title IX protections matter, meanwhile, your protections are harming trans kids. But perhaps you know that, perhaps that's what you're going for."

School Board Chair Bob May spoke on the matter before public comment began.

"The school board has complied with the court's directive and will continue to follow any orders that are issued," May said. "That lawsuit is still ongoing, and so the school board will not be commenting on the litigation position."

The student will continue to play on the team for now, though some parents have expressed that they don't plan to stop speaking out about their concerns.

