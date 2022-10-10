Forum aims to 'empower' Virginia parents: 'It is imperative that parts are equipped'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The “Parents Matter Forum” in Richmond Sunday aimed to educate and empower parents about their rights when it comes to the Virginia Department of Education's policies.

The discussion and informational session led by Advocates for Justice was centered around educating parents about a variety of things within the Virginia education system.

Candice Lucas, a parent, special educator and member of Advocates for Justice, said parents are not receiving the “education counseling that they need in order to participate as meaningful stakeholders in the education decision making process.”

“It is imperative that parents are equipped just like the professionals are, because parents are the ultimate experts on the needs and dreams of their kids,” Lucas said.

The event began with a presentation from other mothers sharing their experiences and the importance of being educated.

“It’s really instrumental for all parents so they can know how to navigate the educational process, if their children have trauma, if their children need help with speech therapy or have any type of mental health support they require,” Lucas explained.

Attendees were given resources, including the Critical Decision Points for Families of Children with Disabilities guidebooks from the Virginia Department of Education.

Lucas said she is hopeful events like Sundays will help parents ensure their children get the education they deserve.

“We're hoping that through this program and this training these parents will equip other parents and it will just continue on and the goal is to empower the community to really own and navigate our schools,” Lucas said. “We are empowering families to know their rights and go ahead and use those rights to improve the quality of education for justice.”

Powhatan mother Kathy Halvorson said events like Sundays are important for parents. l

“My son is a 10-year-old boy from Powhatan,” Halvorson said. “To make parents and the community aware of everboy’s rights. We’re not told the rights and we need to know our rights.”

The event was part of several happening this week, hosted by various groups, as part of the annual National Week of Action Against School Pushout.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.