Parents arrested after 10-month-old baby exposed to narcotics

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The parents of a 10-month-old have been arrested after the baby went into cardiac arrest from being exposed to illegal narcotics in their home, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the 9200 block of Beaverdam Trail after it was reported that the baby needed help.

First responders rendered aid when they got to the scene before taking the baby to a local hospital for treatment. The child was able to make a full recovery and is currently in the custody of a family member, deputies said.

After multiple interviews and collection of evidence, deputies said they found out that illegal narcotics were inside the home at the time of the baby’s emergency, and it is believed that the baby breathed in the narcotic.

The baby's parents, 43-year-old Keith Barker and 25-year-old Shaunna Drinkwater, have been charged with felony possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and felony child neglect.

Barker was transported to Henrico County Jail on outstanding warrants and is being held without bond. Drinkwater was transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.