With Richmond teachers feeling unsatisfied, concerned parents advocate for focus on teacher retention

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Richmond teachers from schools across the district report feeling unhappy with their job, parents at one elementary school are now organizing to rally around their children's teachers.

Justin and Hannah Koca, parents of a first-grade student at Linwood Holton Elementary, said they're concerned after recent data revealed low levels of satisfaction among Holton staff.

“It raises a lot of red flags for us," Justin said.

A survey following the 2021-2022 school year found:

16% of teachers felt Holton was a good place to work and learn.

16% of teachers felt respected by school administrators.

9% of teachers felt comfortable raising concerns to school administrators.

16% of teachers felt trusted to make sound professional decisions about pertaining to instruction.

The Koca's said the numbers were startling and unacceptable.

"It wasn't really until we started talking to other teachers, even former teachers and fellow parents, that all those things that rubbed us a little bit wrong have now started to really make sense," Justin said.

Last year, they said their son went through four different kindergarten teachers in one year, and other parents told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that long-term subs and temporary teachers are the new norm.

“It makes us wonder, what is Holton going to be like in just a few years? Is it going to be full of subs, temporary teachers? Or are we going to have to move them out into homeschool?" Justin said.

Hannah added, “We really want Holton and the administration to focus on teacher retention."

Other issues the parents brought up were an apparent lack of transparent communication from bulding administrators and what they called a "botched" lock-and-teach drill last week when a staff member mistakenly announced to the school that it was not a drill.

During a November 21 school board meeting, multiple Holton parents and former teachers spoke out against the current climate at Holton, including Katie Euting, who said she taught at Holton for 13 years.

She called the survey results "heartbreaking."

Euting said she didn't want to leave RPS but moved on to find a new school district that treats her in a "professional, respected, suportive manner." Euting called on the school board to take action to prioritize teacher retention.

"Fix these issues that you are aware of. There is a lot of talk and very little action. You are failing our children. The children deserve better," Euting said.

In an interview with CBS 6 following that school board meeting, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras vowed to figure out what's causing problems at Holton.

“Every year over the course of the fall and early winter, I have one-on-one meetings with all of our principals to talk through their data. This is one of the data points we will be discussing to figure out what’s going on in that school community, what changes may need to be made to ensure a higher level of staff satisfaction," Kamras said.

Kamras also held a listening session earlier this week to hear concerns from the school community.

During a December 5 school board meeting, Vice Chair Kenya Gibson, whose 3rd district includes Holton, introduced a motion to task Kamras with developing and prioritizing plans to improve teacher retention districtwide in the 2023-2024 budget.

Gibson's motion passed unanimously.

Teacher retention isn't just an issue at Holton. In at least 18 other schools across the district, less than half of teachers said they were satisfied with their workplace.

Other schools with some of the lowest results included Carver Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary, George Wythe High, River City Middle, Henderson Middle, and Thomas Jefferson High.

Additionally, teacher issues persist statewide. A recent study by JLARC, which provides oversight of state agencies and the General Assembly, found Virginia teachers are generally less happy now compared to pre-covid times.

The study also revealed treachers are also less qualified due to districts needing to fill mounting vacancies, feel less respected, and are leaving the profession at higher rates while simatenously entering the profession at lower rates.

All the while, JLARC's research showed one of the top contributors to student success is teacher quality.

“We want the teachers to be as supported as possible," Hannah said. “So, we want to speak for them and advocate for them and make sure our son can have the best education he can have.”

CBS 6 also reached out to surrounding school districts to ask about teacher retention and satisfaction.

CHESTERFIELD

Shawn Smith, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Schools, said retention rate for teachers during the 2021-2022 school year was 87.6%. Out of 4,850 licensed positions, which also includes librarians and counselors, there are currently 197 teacher vacancies.

"Students in these classrooms receive instruction from annual or long-term substitute teachers, many of whom are working toward licensure," Smith said.

Smith said during a teacher survey issued in late 2020, respondents reported that the top reason teachers leave their jobs is due to salary.

"CCPS does conduct exit surveys, and while the response rate to exit surveys is not high, the primary reason teachers give for leaving is also salary," Smith said.

In an effort to prioritize recruitment and retention, Smith said the district has been investing in the workforce through salary changes over the last two years. Another salary increase is planned for 2023-2024. All teachers received a $1,000 bonus this year, and teachers at high-needs locations will receive an additional $3,000 in bonuses.

HENRICO

A spokesperson for Henrico County Schools, Eileen Cox, said the rate of teachers who exited the profession for 2021-2022 was 13.8%. That also includes librarians and counselors.

Cox said currently 95.3% of teacher positions are filled, with a remaining 4.3% that are vacant.

Last year, in an annual end-of-the-year district-wide survey, 88% of Henrico Schools staff said they felt respected by their principal and school administrators. 83% agreed that their principal was an effective manager.

Cox said the district's strategies to improve retention and satisfaction among staff include a 5% salary increase, additional days off, a $500 rention bonus in September for returning employees, and a $500 bonus in December for all full-time employees.

HANOVER

Hanover Schools spokesperson Chris Whitley said the district's retention rate from last year to this year was 87% which includes retirements. Hanover currently only has six teacher vacancies out of 1,471 positions.

Whitley said recruiting and retaining teachers is a "significant focus" of the district.

While Hanover has always offered exit interiews for those who leave the district, three years ago it began conducting "stay interviews" with teachers who stay. The teachers are randomly selected from all grade levels and subject areas.

"A stay interview entails meeting with teachers to determine what they like best about their role, what they would like to see changed, and generally how we can improve their job satisfaction and overall wellbeing. We have grown this program this year and are meeting with roughly 90 teachers just in the first semester," Whitley said.

Whitley said Hanover also invests in educators through professional learning opportunities and grants as well as salary increases. He said all employees received a 5% increase this school year. Those with more years of service in Hanover received up to 7%.

