Taco restaurant owner opens Richmond comic book, collectibles store Paper Tiger
Jack Jacobs
Hamooda Shami, a co-owner of taco restaurant Don’t Look Back, is opening Paper Tiger in South Richmond. The shop will primarily sell collectible comic books and trading cards.
Posted at 9:51 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 09:51:18-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The co-owner of a Richmond taco joint is turning the page with a new venture. Hamooda Shami, one of the proprietors of Don’t Look Back, plans to open comic book shop Paper Tiger later this month at 7522 Forest Hill Ave. near Bon Air. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.