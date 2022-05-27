Fumes on Carnival cruise were so bad 'I tried to jump off the ship,' veteran says

NORFOLK, Va. — Several passengers on the Carnival cruise ship are claiming people started getting sick after a strong odor filled parts of the ship.

Passenger Vanessa Burgard said she was staying in her room on the second floor when she started smelling chemicals.

She said the smell started two to three days before the ship docked, and despite requests from passengers to end the week-long voyage early, Carnival refused.

Burgard said she and other passengers were told several times the odor was normal, but she knew something was wrong when a military veteran started seizing due to the smell.

"They have no protocol of what to do with this," Burgard said. "It took them over 45 minutes to respond to the guy having a seizure. Passengers had to tend to him."

Beteran Michael Gately and his wife said their romantic getaway was ruined when they started smelling what they thought to be diesel gas blowing through the vents.

The veteran said he became so delirious he nearly took his own life.

"I became so insane from the fumes that I tried to jump off the ship," Gately said.

Both the Gatelys and Burgard said they were offered compensation in cash credit along with several thousand dollars in cruise ship credit if they signed an NDA. The parties refused.

Carnival Cruise Line responded with a statement, saying:

"Some guests aboard Carnival Magic were impacted by an odor from an exterior painting project yesterday. The ship’s crew quickly reacted and provided assistance to the guests. Carnival Magic returned to Norfolk, Va., this morning as scheduled and all guests have disembarked."

The Coast Guard said they are looking into the incident.