Top prosecutor's son arrested for having sex with 14-year-old in Amelia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Page Harrison, the son of Amelia County Commonwealth's Lee Harrison, was arrested and charged with having sex with a minor.

Harrison is 38 years old. The alleged crime took place in January 2019 when the now 17-year-old girl was 14 years old.

Virginia State Police arrested Harrison on January 6, 2023, after a grand jury indicted him with three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile without force.

He faces between six and 30 years behind bars if found guilty.

The alleged crimes took place in Amelia County where Harrison works as a mechanic's helper for Amelia County Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper said Harrison was hired in March 2022.

She said he is not currently reporting to work, and the crimes were not associated with the school system.

Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Cerullo is handling the case due to the conflict of interest between Harrison and his father.

Cerullo said there was only one victim in this case and his office did not anticipate any other victims.

CBS 6 made multiple requests to the Amelia County Sheriff's Office for Harrison's booking photo but an employee said they didn't have it. Finally, after CBS 6 contacted Virginia State Police and were told Amelia had the photo, the Sheriff's Office told Melissa Hipolit to submit a FOIA request for the photo.

