5-year-old cancer survivor meets baseball heroes through Make-A-Wish

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A 5-year-old boy from Colonial Heights who battled leukemia had his dream come true when Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia sent him to meet his favorite baseball team, the San Diego Padres.

Owen Frantz, now cancer-free after being diagnosed with leukemia at age 2, has been a baseball fan seemingly since birth.

"He was always running around with a ball and a glove. For a while, whenever he would play baseball, he called it playing Padres," father Andrew Frantz said.

The young fan's enthusiasm for the team led to his special wish.

"I was just so happy that I really wanted to go to one of their games and Mom and Dad were like yeah, we need to get on to a game," Owen said.

In May 2023, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia made that dream a reality, sending Owen and his family to San Diego to meet the Padres.

"And we got to sit way up front and we could see really good," Owen said.

The experience provided a welcome break from Owen's medical challenges.

"Throughout the day just seeing him in awe of being on the field and meeting the players and getting to take the game ball to the mound and being on the jumbo tron when they were throwing souvenirs out to the crowd. It was just such a change from all the really tough days in the hospital. Tough days of treatment," Andrew Frantz said.

Owen's family believes the wish experience gave him strength during his battle with cancer.

Even when facing additional challenges – like when a tree crashed through their Colonial Heights home during a storm just weeks after their trip.

"It was good because my dad got me out [of the house]," Owen said.

While a signed baseball was ruined in the incident, the Padres sent another one, this time signed by Owen's favorite player.

Now with cherished souvenirs and renewed health, Owen continues to enjoy baseball while his family treasures memories that will last a lifetime.

Those interested in helping Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia support children facing critical illnesses can become a Wish Maker or donate by clicking here.



