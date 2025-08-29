What a mess! Overturned tractor trailer closes Hull Street Road lanes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All westbound lanes of Hull Street Road near Route 288 are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The truck overturned and spilled construction debris across the road. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials expect the road to remain closed for an extended period while crews work to clear the construction debris and remove the overturned vehicle.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.