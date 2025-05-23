Watch Now
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-295 north in Hanover

VDOT
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed two right travel lanes of Interstate 295 north in Hanover near Meadowbridge Road/Pole Green Road.

The crash is located at mile marker 39.7 and was causing 2 miles of traffic delays at 11:30 a.m.

VDOT asked drivers to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

