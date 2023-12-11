Overturned shipping container in Richmond leaves one dead, two injured

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say one person is dead and two are injured after a shipping container overturned at a business near the 800 block of Dinwiddie Avenue.

Police and fire officials arrived at the scene at 1:37 Monday afternoon, to begin a rescue mission for the people trapped inside the shipping container.

The fire department was able to rescue two adult males from inside the container, and they were later transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult male who was inside the shipping container as well was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the three men were at the business, Muse Corps, loading metal materials into the shipping container when it overturned.

During the loading process, police say the materials caused the container to tip over and trap the men inside.

The Richmond Fire Department is currently working to remove the container to continue an investigation into why the container overturned.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is leading the investigation into this incident, with help from the Richmond Fire and Police Departments.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

