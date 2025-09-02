Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overturned logging truck shuts down Prince George roadway

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — An overturned logging truck has a road in Prince George County shut down, according to a Tuesday evening message from VDOT.

The crash happened in the 14000 block of James River Drive (Route 10), Prince George County Fire and EMS said.

VDOT said that Route 10 is closed in both directions near Flowerdew Hundred Road (Route 639).

"Motorists can expect lanes to be closed for an extended period of time and should seek alternate routes," VDOT said.

Click here to track current traffic conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information or photos to share.

