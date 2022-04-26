Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over 30 antique firearms reported stolen from Gloucester storage unit

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 12:17:03-04

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny after someone reported more than 30 of their antique firearms missing from their storage unit.

Around 10:36 a.m. on April 21, a deputy responded to the Gloucester Self Storage, located at 6338 George Washington Memorial Highway, in reference to the larceny.

The 67-year-old victim told the deputy that along with their antique firearms, a coin collection also went missing.

Authorities say the total value of the items that were stolen is more than $5,000.

There was reportedly no evidence of forced entry.

This investigation remains active.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone