Richmond choir spreading holiday cheer through community Christmas concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond group is finding a way to bring goodwill and happiness to a part of the community that can often be neglected.

The group, called the Ovation Chorus, is made up of 80 seniors with a passion for singing. They meet weekly at the Huguenot Baptist Church to practice.

On Thursday afternoon, the choir hosted hundreds of people from assisted living facilities to put on a Christmas concert.

Choir members wore sparkling purple tops and had big smiles on their faces as they greeted the dozens of buses that brought the seniors in.

Seniors getting off the bus said they look forward to this concert every year.

Becky Clark, a member of the Ovation Chorus said the event not only brings her joy as a performer but joy to the people who listen. Clark is a retired Henrico Schools music teacher.

The Ovation Chorus concert had a message that was more than just about spreading holiday cheer this year. Clark said the focus was to bring a sense of peace to a world that is so unsettling, which is a message she said was well received.

“When I look out there I am overwhelmed. It touches my heart. I see people who are here to celebrate in some way, I see people here who are opening their hearts to welcome us in and I see that we are filling a need and a desire of the community to enjoy," Clark said.

Clark said she believes the community is uplifted because music is universal and can touch anyone.

The Ovation Choir will have one more performance open to the community at Huguenot Baptist Church on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

