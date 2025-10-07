Outpost opens second Richmond location in former Coqui Cyclery space

RICHMOND, Va. -- Outpost Richmond, known for its bike shop-neighborhood market combo store in Forest Hill, is opening a second spot up the road. Owners Braden Govoni, Ethan Lindbloom and Mark North will open Outpost Richmond – Reedy Creek on Wednesday at 3416 Semmes Ave. Once home to Coqui Cyclery, the space at the corner of Forest Hill and Semmes avenues will be a mountain bike-focused location for Outpost, while also selling a limited selection of grocery and market items. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.