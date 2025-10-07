RICHMOND, Va. -- Outpost Richmond, known for its bike shop-neighborhood market combo store in Forest Hill, is opening a second spot up the road. Owners Braden Govoni, Ethan Lindbloom and Mark North will open Outpost Richmond – Reedy Creek on Wednesday at 3416 Semmes Ave. Once home to Coqui Cyclery, the space at the corner of Forest Hill and Semmes avenues will be a mountain bike-focused location for Outpost, while also selling a limited selection of grocery and market items. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Outpost opens second Richmond location in former Coqui Cyclery space
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.