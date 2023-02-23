Watch Now
Outer Banks Target set to open in April

Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:15:16-05

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The first Target location on the Outer Banks is set to open this spring at the former Kmart in Kill Devil Hills.

Target confirmed to News 3 that the location opened on April 2, and listings for several jobs are already up on Target’s website.

The new tenant at the 1901 N. Croatan Highway site comes three years after the former Kmart closed. It’ll join the Walmart in Kitty Hawk as the only big box retail stores on the Outer Banks.

The former Kmart was the last one in North Carolina when it closed in April 2020.

