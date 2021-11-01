Henrico removes book from high school libraries for review

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A novel about an interracial teenage romance has been removed from high school libraries across Henrico County after a woman criticized the book’s sexual content at a Henrico School Board meeting. Challenging books under the banner of parents’ rights has been popular this academic year across the nation. As school board meetings have become political battlegrounds, book banning is the latest fight. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:55:03-04
