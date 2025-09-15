Cancer warriors shine at Our Laughter in the Rain gala: 'We put ourselves out there'

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Hundreds gathered at the Short Pump Hilton for the 10th annual Our Laughter in the Rain event, celebrating women and children fighting cancer.

The event provides support, connections and hope for cancer patients and survivors in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.

Cheryl Tankersley founded the nonprofit organization and care group that supports those affected by cancer.

Attendees enjoyed musical performances and a fashion show featuring both adult and child models showcasing beautiful designs on the runway.

The event also connected participants with dozens of support organizations offering resources for women during and after cancer treatment.

Several participants emphasized the importance of community support during the cancer journey.

"We're not just here to say we have cancer, we've had cancer," one woman said. "We take a bigger step to advocate, to educate others, we put ourselves out there, because if I can help one lady, it was all worth it."

WTVR CBS 6’s Tracy Sears, Reba Hollingsworth and Greg McQuade served as emcees.