Fish fry fundraiser helps New Kent family who 'lost everything' in house fire

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Food vendors Sunshine and Wayne's Meals hosted a fish fry Saturday to benefit a New Kent County family that lost everything in a house fire in May.

Richard Williams, one of the organizers, said the event was held for his cousins who lost their home. He was joined by his cousin Mike and brother Wayne, who handled the fish-frying duties.

"We're having a fish fry for our cousins that lost everything in a house fire, the Otey family," Williams said. "We want all our family and friends, community members, church members, businesses, sponsors to come out and help our neighbors in need."

Antoinette Otey said the fire on May 30 destroyed their home and consumed everything they owned.

"We had a house fire. Lord, it's everything," Antoinette Otey said. "I think it was electric, electric cords."

Otey expressed hope that the community support will help them rebuild.

"We're going take a while to fix everything because we lost everything," Otey said.

For those who couldn't attend Saturday's fundraiser, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. The organizers say they are grateful for any assistance the Oteys receive as they work to rebuild their lives.

Williams' message to the community during the holiday season was simple: "Just enjoy your family at home, spend time with your family and friends and get some relaxation during this holiday season."

