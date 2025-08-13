Search continues for missing Henrico teen Oshawn Hansley

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Oshawn Hansley's friends and family are concerned for the teen's wellbeing after he was last seen early Monday morning.

Henrico Police are searching for a missing 17-yearold last seen Monday, August 11, around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pathfinder Circle in Henrico.

Hansley is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6'2" and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

A National Center for Missing & Exploited Children alert indicated he may be wearing a black or gray hoodie and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Hansley's whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.