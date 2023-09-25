The country's organ transplant system is being overhauled. What that means for Richmond-based UNOS.

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are big changes ahead for Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the way organ donations are handled in the United States.

President Joe Biden recently signed legislation that will lead to the overhaul of the nation's organ transplant system.

The system, for its nearly 40-year existence, has only been run by UNOS.

"Everybody knows the system has been broken for years, with heartbreaking consequences," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last Friday. "Now with the President's signature, we are taking significant steps to improve it."

Biden has signed off on unanimous bipartisan legislation to overhaul the nation's Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (or O-P-T-N).

"The law will break up the current monopoly system harnessing competition to allow [United States Department of Health and Human Services] to contract with the best entities to provide a more efficient system for the people it serves," Jean-Pierre said.

Over 104-thousand Americans are on the waitlist for an organ, but since its founding in the 80s, the only entity to ever run the O-P-T-N has been the Richmond-based nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing (or UNOS).

In recent years, their management has faced scrutiny from the Congressional Senate Finance Committee -- which released a report criticizing several aspects including testing failures that resulted in deaths and a lack of oversight of the companies that collect and transport organs.

Critics said reform couldn't happen as the old law prevented others from bidding for the contract. The new law allows administration to be broken up into multiple contracts and the federal government already announced a modernization effort earlier this year.

"I'm relieved, I'm grateful. I am hopeful. This is transformational in terms of what is possible for patients," Jennifer Erickson, Senior Fellow with the Federation of American Scientists, said.

Erickson, whose father died of organ failure and worked on the OPTN issue in the Obama Administration, said while the exact way the system will change is still being worked out, breaking up the sole contract is key.

"What I think everyone watching this would understand is monopolies are a terrible idea," she said. "They do not serve patients, they do not serve Americans across the country."

For its part, UNOS said they welcomed the legislation, supported a more competitive and open bidding process, and were committed to improving the system.

In a statement released Friday, UNOS said in part:

No organization knows the incredibly complex system and the transplant community as well as UNOS. As this law goes into effect, we look forward to taking part in the new bidding process and demonstrating how our expertise should remain an integral part of this system.

