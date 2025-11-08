Miss Community Clovia requests community’s help for a 'Holistic Holiday’ giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. — Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia announced the return of Operation Toy Assistance for the 22nd year and they need the community’s help.

This year’s them is “Holistic Holiday,” which reflects the continued mission to unite the community through acts of kindness service and generosity.

Clovia Lawrence told CBS 6 that the goal this year is not just toys for children, but household essentials and everyday necessities that bring comfort and relief for the entire family.

“We’re not only taking care of the children, but we're taking care of the families holistically. It's very important. I don't care if you're working or you're underworked, overworked. You need support, and that's what we want to do,” Lawrence said.

WTVR

Radio One Richmond is requested unwrapped, new toys, essentials, and $100 gift cards.

“Not only are we going to provide toys and educational games and bicycles for the teens and the kids, but we're going to provide essentials for the family. Whether it's going to be grocery shopping and other essentials that families need, and one lucky family will have their mortgage or their rent paid,” Lawrence added.

The first opportunity to donate is Tuesday, November 11 at the Walmart on 2410 Sheila Lane on Richmond's Southside from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Radio One Richmond will collect donations at that location every Tuesday in November.

