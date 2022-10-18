How Governor Youngkin's new plan hopes to reduce violent crime across Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin introduced his plan, called Operation Bold Blue Line, to help reduce violent crime in Virginia at an event in Norfolk.

Youngkin said his plan hopes to fix the thin blue line of police that has grown thinner with staffing vacancies. Some of his goals aim to address this problem through higher pay, nationwide recruiting and making it easier for officers to transfer from out of state.

He also wants to get already earmarked money to localities faster so they can use it for training and equipment.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office is launching Operation Ceasefire in 12 cities, including Richmond and Petersburg, to address violent crime, including with special prosecutors to prosecute those cases and supporting victims and witnesses.

Youngkin also highlighted the partnership announced earlier this year between the state and Petersburg. Their mayor said he applauds Monday's announcement and says since their partnership began, violent crime has dropped by 10%.

"We're partnering together to improve our communities because people are tired of the violence, they're tired of not having a peaceful community to live in. And with Bold Blue Line, what we're seeing today as the governor's long-term commitment for localities like Petersburg to be able to recruit more police and keep our communities safe," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.

In response, the Democratic Party of Virginia said in part, the governor failed to mention guns being the number one reason for rising violent crime and that if he's serious about curbing violent crime, he would focus on getting guns off the streets.