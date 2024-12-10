Virginia woman loses $20,000 in Christmastime scam: 'It breaks your heart'

RICHMOND, Va. — With online shopping expected to exceed $250 billion this holiday season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are warning about an uptick in scams.

One of the most prevalent scams this holiday season is a phishing scam, which includes messages made to look like they’re coming from delivery services such as the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Consumers may receive a text or email saying a delivery can’t be made, along with a link to reschedule the delivery. However, clicking the link could lead to a site that attempts to steal personal information or download malware.

Barry Moore, with the Central Virginia Better Business Bureau (BBB), says he and his wife have received these scams. He advises that people should not click on any suspicious links.

“We got a text last night, my wife and I, saying, ‘Come down to the package room, you’ve got a gift,’” Moore said. “And I was like, don’t open it. Don’t respond, because it was a scam. It was phishing, trying to get her to engage.”

Another scam that the IRS expects to intensify soon involves emails pretending to be from the agency, claiming there’s good news like a tax refund or stating that a tax bill is available for download. The IRS also warns against clicking on these links.

The BBB also advises against paying for goods or services using Bitcoin or gift cards. Moore says bank and credit card companies are the safest options for payment.

"We had a local lady two weeks ago, and they tried to get $22,000 from her," Moore said. “She didn’t have [the money], but she went to the bank, and she didn't have a lot of money in it. The bank said, 'No, you better be careful.' She didn't listen to him. She was on the phone with the scammers, and they sent her to the other bank. She told them how much money she had in that bank. They said, get that money out right now, and go buy Bitcoin. And she never heard from them again, and she's now wiped out. It breaks your heart."

If you fall victim to a scam, the BBB says you are not a victim—you are a survivor.

The BBB offers a free survivor’s kit online, which can help individuals restore their credit and learn how to report scams and fraud.

