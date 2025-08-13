After a 5-year hiatus, O!nigiri is serving Japanese bites in RVA once again

RICHMOND, Va. — A beloved local shop serving grab-and-go Japanese snacks is open again — this time in the West End.

O!nigiri originally opened in Carytown in 2019 before shuttering for the pandemic. They specialize in onigiri, which are handheld, seaweed-wrapped rice balls stuffed with a filling such as tuna, avocado, or salmon. It’s a popular Japanese snack easily found in convenience stores like 7-Eleven.

Devyn Vernier

Owner Wakako Reno said the decision to close their Carytown store in 2020 was an effort to keep their employees safe amid the pandemic. They took the time off to find a new space and make a fresh start. Now, it felt like the time was right with her second-youngest soon heading to college, and her youngest now in high school.

“She was looking for a job, too, so I’m like, it’s time,” Reno said. “Now, also, I feel like I was praying all the time … so I feel like I was led to do this. I feel like I have to do this again.”

Devyn Vernier

Reno’s experience in the food industry is life-long. Growing up, her parents owned an izakaya — an informal type of Japanese bar known for serving snack foods. It was there she started making her onigiri, and she hasn't stopped since.

Many old customers have already returned since their soft re-opening last week.

"So many older customers, they were so happy, and I was so happy to see them," she said. "The excitement in their voices, I'm like—oh my gosh, everyone's really, really looking forward to eating my onigiri. I was just happy."

O!nigiri currently sells 10 types of onigiri, which Reno calls "supersize," saying they're twice as big as ones you'd find in Japan. The official menu is subject to change as they find their footing, but currently features fillings like spicy tuna, karaage, and walnut miso.

Devyn Vernier

The store is located in the Olde Towne Shopping Center (7801 West Broad St, Unit 22) near Lotte Plaza Market. For the most updated hours, visit their Instagram page here .

Devyn Vernier

