Petersburg mother still wants justice one year after murder of only son: 'I'm going to keep fighting'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In 2023, Carrie Friar’s only son was killed by a bullet that came through his bedroom window and wall.

Now one year later, there have been no arrests in the murder of 10-year-old K'Von Morgan.

For the first time - K'Von’s mother shares her voice and her story.

She tells CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that she can't start the healing process until his killer is caught.

"Being able to live on after something like this, I never thought I could do it."

Friar reflects on what has been a year of gut-wrenching grief.

On June 17, 2023, 10-year-old K'Von was killed as he ate pizza and cheese sticks while watching TV in his third-floor Pecan Acres apartment bedroom.

Detectives tell Burkett there was a gunfight in the parking lot of a church nearby.

"I'm very close to the window. I hear shots and I look out and don't see anything."

The haunting crack of gunfire is still a major stress.

"He was always scared of the shots because we heard them all of the time," Friar said. "Even where I'm at now. We hear them more over here than I did there."

A mother, who will never forget the last moments of her son's life.

"I went from hearing him scream ‘Mommy help me; to holding him lifeless in my arms. They did 9 hours of surgery. But I'll tell you I feel like my baby died in my arms."

Friar puts her baby boy's face on everything imaginable from T-shirts to puzzles, to license plate frames.

All in an attempt to keep his memory alive.

"I'm not giving up. I'm going to keep fighting. I'm going to put my son in everyone's face."

And the faces she wants to come forward are those who pulled the trigger.

Friar doesn't believe they intended to kill K'Von but she desperately wants accountability for their reckless actions.

"What frustrates me here in Petersburg is you have 9, 10, and 11-year-olds looking up to 14-18 year-olds who are doing the work for the OG's who are loading these kids up with guns and drugs and telling them to do their dirty work."

Friar has started a non-profit called K'Von's Clubhouse.

She plans on being back at Pecan Acres at the end of June to hold a Stop the Violence rally.

