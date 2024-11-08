He's continuing to support displaced Helene victims one month after hurricane: 'The needs are still there'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — It has been over one month since Hurricane Helene ripped through North Carolina, and the effects are still being felt.

Hundreds of people today have no water, power, or a roof over their heads.

Steve Bryant, the owner of Wholesale Guitars in Chesterfield, saw firsthand with other Central Virginia volunteers how devastating the impacts of the Helene were as they delivered supplies to hard-hit areas.

“It looked like a war zone. I’ve seen it first hand and it makes an impact on you,” Bryant said.

Since then, he has stayed in contact with people in the rural parts of Western North Carolina.

He says he has been sent pictures and updates of how rural towns outside of Asheville remain destroyed. The pictures show demolished homes, downed power lines, and debris everywhere.

Even some baseball diamonds have turned into campsites for displaced residents.

On Saturday, Bryant, along with Richmond Family Worship Center and the Wounded Spirit Community Outreach are again collecting donations to take on a second trip to North Carolina.

They are hearing that the need in some areas six weeks after the hurricane, is greater than before.

“We get back to our regular routine and forget there are still people in need. The needs change but the needs are still there - that’s why we wanted to follow up,” Bryant said.

His guitar store off Hull Street has turned into a storage place for donations.

The needs this time aren’t just food, but supplies for sanitation and staying warm through the approaching winter season.

They especially need kerosene heaters, solar lights, and carbon monoxide detectors. He is also looking for additional volunteers to accompany him with a trailer.

Bryant said he is truly moved by community efforts and seeing people unite together to create a positive impact.

“You have to realize that could be me. And I would want someone to help me if I was in that situation,” he said.

You can drop off donations at the store's location below between now and Friday at 8 p.m.:

10922 Hull Street Midlothian, Virginia 23235

You can also text Bryant at 804-502-9711 if you’d like to help volunteer.

