One person found dead with gunshot at Petersburg gas station

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police said a person was found dead with a gunshot wound at a gas station overnight Monday. They are calling it a death investigation at this time.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of S. Crater Road. That's where police said they found a male victim dead in a car at a Marathon Gas Station.

Police did not give details about the victim's age.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is the seventh person shot in the city since Friday. An eruption of violence left one person dead and five others injured after multiple shootings Friday night. Several of those victims were children.

