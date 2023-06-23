This Richmond woman defied doctor's expectations. Now she is part of new Richmond museum exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. -- A special exhibit is opening at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture this weekend aimed at ensuring the stories of every Virginian are told, including those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“I want to take you along my continued recovery journey," said Richmonder Olivia Lewis.

The 25-year-old has over 200,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram and uses the social media apps to share her story with the world.

“I was 21, a senior in college, and out of nowhere I had a massive stroke," Lewis explained. "And I actually was diagnosed with locked-in syndrome. So I was fully paralyzed."

Only able to move her eyes, Lewis says her doctors gave her a one in a million chance to ever walk or talk again.

“I kind of had to come together with my family and my support system and decide that that wasn't going to be my story," she noted.

Through intense speech and physical therapy, Lewis was able to get to where she is today, shocking her doctors.

“I just worked my butt off," she said. “I think that everyone is kind of surprised on how this how this turned out."

The 25-year-old is now able to walk and talk, and she's using her journey to help others.

“The people that I looked up to help me maneuver my journey," she recalled. "I want to be that person for someone else.”

Lewis was just selected as the keynote speaker and model for an annual exhibition at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

It’s called "Capable" and was founded by the Next Move program’s director Elizabeth Redford 8 years ago.

On Saturday, what is now a blank museum wall will soon be filled with professional portraits of 20 Virginians living with disabilities.

"Capable started out as a way of addressing some of the under representation that we see," Redford explained. "You know, there's 20% of us adults here in America that have a diagnosed disability, but when you look at media, when you look at advertising, when you look at the blockbusters that come out, you're not seeing 20% of the folks represented actually having a disability as they should.”

Located near the end of “The Story of Virginia" exhibit, museum senior director Andrew Talkov says he’s been overwhelmed by the public’s reaction.

“One of the frequent responses is thank you," said Talkov. "We want to be able to have every person that comes here see some element of themselves."

"There have been tears, there have been cheers," noted Redford. "But it's always such a special experience to know that we're able to bring these stories to life."

CBS 6 was with Lewis when she first viewed the photo that will soon be shared with thousands.

Photo of Olivia Lewis featured in Virginia Museum of History and Culture's "Capable" exhibit.

"We’re really excited to show you your portrait," Redford told Lewis.

"Oh wow! I love that," responded Lewis as she viewed the picture on Redford's laptop.

This image and the response she's gotten from thousands of people online, make Lewis wonder if her stroke wasn’t always supposed to be part of her plan.

“I honestly feel like that this in some sense was meant to happen because what I'm doing now is far more meaningful than maybe what I was going to do," she smiled.

Lewis still has tough days and wonders what kind of career she'll be able to take on.

"There are so many things that I have lost that I am probably never gonna get back," she noted.

But Olivia is trying to focus on what she’s gained, a community of thousands of other Virginians whose voices and faces matter.

"The power of what we're all able to accomplish, it's incredible," said Lewis. "Inclusion is such a beautiful thing.”

Thursday at 6 p.m., The Next Move will host their kick off event for the "Capable" exhibit at the Virginia House. The event is sold out.

CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels is serving as the emcee for the evening.

The "Capable" exhibit will officially open to the public this Saturday and will be on display through the end of the year.