Missing 12-year-old Powhatan girl last seen Thursday

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are still trying to find 12-year-old Olivia Grace Green who was last seen Thursday evening at her home in Powhatan County.

Officials with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said Olivia was last seen at her residence off of Jones Creek Drive.

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Olivia Grace Green

Olivia is described as a white female, 5 ft. tall and weighing 97 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and shorts, according to deputies.

Officials released a photo of Olivia taken at school on Thursday picturing her wearing Crocs and clothes "she may still be wearing."

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts of Olivia Green is urged to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts of Olivia Green is urged to call the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office at 804-598-5656.

