Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Older brother of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah found dead

Browns Brother Killed Football
Gail Burton/AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the tragic death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker for William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
Browns Brother Killed Football
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 15:10:07-04

HAMPTON, Va. -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker for William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a possible homicide.

According to a release from Hampton Police, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found Joshua’s body inside the residence as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a solid rookie season with the Browns in 2021 after being drafted in the second round.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone