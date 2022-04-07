Older brother of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah found dead

HAMPTON, Va. -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker for William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a possible homicide.

According to a release from Hampton Police, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found Joshua’s body inside the residence as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a solid rookie season with the Browns in 2021 after being drafted in the second round.