Speed bumps installed at dangerous Old Towne Petersburg intersection after complaints

PETERSBURG, Va. — After years of complaints about drivers running stop signs in Old Towne Petersburg, the city has installed speed bumps at a three-way intersection where Sycamore Street and Bollingbrook Street meet.

The temporary speed bumps were installed Saturday by city crews following numerous complaints from business owners and residents about dangerous driving conditions at the intersection.

"I think it's a great thing. I think we need that," said Jim Scruggs, manager of Comeback Burger.

Steve Perkinson, owner of Old Towne Perks, called it the "best decision I've seen since I've been here 9 months."

Business owners and residents say drivers routinely ignore the stop sign at the intersection, creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians and other vehicles.

"The stop sign is literally right outside my window and there's no stopping, they just keep going and going," Perkinson said.

Richard Wilson, who has operated his business in Old Towne for 43 years, said the problem is constant.

"The stop sign is run constantly, all day long," Wilson said.

Complaints intensified about a month ago when a pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the area.

"We watch them from over here, turn and almost side swipe cars over here, coming around because they're going so fast," Scruggs said.

Business owners say they're already seeing improvements since the speed bumps were installed.

"Now it's fixed. It's fixed. I can see a difference in the two days it's been here," Perkinson said.

Jerry Minter, who frequently visits Old Towne, supports the safety measure.

"I think it's a good idea because you got so many, so much pedestrian traffic down this way," Minter said.

Some visitors suggest the placement could be adjusted for better effectiveness.

"I think it's a great idea that the speed bumps are here. I just think it's also beneficial to move it in a more appropriate spot that's not also affecting your car," said Alyssa Trikowski, an Old Towne visitor.

City leaders say the current speed bumps are temporary. If they prove effective in slowing traffic and encouraging drivers to stop at stop signs, permanent speed bumps will be installed.

Wilson, who remembers when the intersection had a traffic light, would like to see additional speed bumps installed along the street.

"This is a busy street, and they are always up and down the street flying," Wilson said. "There's no end to it. You could stand here all day and be amazed by what goes on at this intersection here."

Several business owners also want the city to remove a parking spot that blocks visibility of one stop sign, making it harder for drivers to see.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.