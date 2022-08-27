Driver of Harley Davidson critically injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was critically injured in Chesterfield crash Friday night, according to police.

Lt. David Sawyer said officers were called to the wreck in the 12200 block of Old Stage Road around 10:15 p.m.

Officers said the motorcycle was was headed south on Old Stage Road when it crossed the center-line and hit a Lincoln traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said Old Stage Road between W. Hundred and Osborne roads will remain closed as police investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the wreck s asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.