New business moving into old KFC and Long John Silver’s combo site

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The site of a boarded-up fast-food building in Henrico's west end is set to get cleaned up with a new use. The former KFC and Long John Silver's combo restaurant property at 8810 Patterson Ave. recently sold and is being eyed for redevelopment as a car wash, county documents show. The 3,500-square-foot building and its 1-acre plot, just south of Regency mall near Patterson's intersection with Parham Road, have sat dormant for several years since the restaurant's closure.