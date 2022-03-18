Officials: Woman with knife lunged at deputies, fatally shot

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. -- A woman was fatally shot when authorities say she lunged at Virginia sheriff’s deputies with a knife.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of an argument at an apartment in the Potomac Falls area early Friday.

Arriving deputies found Faubricia Virtaux Gainer, 36, armed with a knife that she refused to drop. When she lunged at the deputies, officials say Gainer was shot and she died at a hospital.

Inside, officials say deputies found a 38-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl with stab wounds they suffered during an argument with Gainer. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.