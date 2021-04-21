Official: Virginia mental hospitals dangerously full

RICHMOND, Va. -- A state official says Virginia mental hospitals are struggling with dangerously high numbers of patients.

Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land told a committee of legislators studying mental health services on Tuesday that the state’s eight public mental hospitals for adults are at 96% of their capacity.

She says the pandemic has made the picture “bleaker, not better.”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the census numbers are prompting the facilities to delay admissions and are straining law enforcement’s ability to maintain custody of people waiting for treatment.