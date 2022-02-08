Watch
Official: Crane fell at site of I-64 bridge-tunnel expansion

Steve Helber/AP
FILE -This Wednesday April 27, 2016 file photo shows commuters make their way along the west island of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel in Hampton, Va. A Virginia transportation board has chosen to expand the congestion-plagued Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Media outlets report the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted unanimously Wednesday, Dec. 7 to approve the project, which includes adding a third tunnel and expanding from four lanes to six. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 08, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — A crane fell off a construction barge at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project site in southeastern Virginia, but an official says no one was hurt.

Steve Meyers is a spokesman for Hampton Roads Connector Partners. He says the crane fell Tuesday morning.

Meyers says the crane was being moved on the barge when it fell, but the operator escaped before it went into the water. He says an investigation is underway.

The crane was working on a new trestle near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk.

The bridge-tunnel carries Interstate 64 across Hampton Roads Harbor near the Chesapeake Bay and connects Norfolk and Hampton.

The $3.8 billion project is expected to relieve congestion and be completed in 2025.

