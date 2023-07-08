PHOTOS: Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer in Chesterfield

A man wielding a hatchet was fatally shot by an officer in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court just after 12:45 p.m. for a breaking and entering call after a report of a "suspicious male" entering the attached garage of one house, according to Chesterfield Police. That suspect was also trying to gain access to other homes, police said.