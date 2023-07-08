Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer in Chesterfield

A man wielding a hatchet was fatally shot by an officer in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court just after 12:45 p.m. for a breaking and entering call after a report of a "suspicious male" entering the attached garage of one house, according to Chesterfield Police. That suspect was also trying to gain access to other homes, police said.

Wycliff Court Fatal Shooting

Local News

Man wielding hatchet fatally shot by officer in Chesterfield neighborhood

Jon Burkett
4:07 PM, Jul 08, 2023

Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots Photo by: WTVR

PHOTOS: Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer in Chesterfield

close-gallery
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots
  • Man with hatchet fatally shot by officer; neighbor heard at least 6 shots

Share

WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next