Man wielding hatchet fatally shot by officer in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man wielding a hatchet was fatally shot by an officer in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court just after 12:45 p.m. for a breaking and entering call after a report of a "suspicious male" entering the attached garage of one house, according to Chesterfield Police. That suspect was also trying to gain access to other homes, police said.

"In his attempts to enter the other homes, the suspect cut a window screen and tried door handles," police said.

"A neighbor called 911. As he was going to check on his stuff, he came back and saw that suspect allegedly go to another house," WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett said.

That is when the suspect got into that house and gained access to a hatchet, according to Burkett.

The suspect was confronted by officers on Wycliff Court as he came down the street, Burkett said.

"He was told by at least two officers to put the weapon down," Burkett said. "They made several attempts at making those commands."

That is when an officer deployed a Taser, which officials said was "not effective."

"The man was then told to put the weapon down again, according to police," Burkett said. "And that's when the officer fired a shot."

The suspect died at the scene, according to police.

Burkett said the two officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard practice.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police will likely be on the scene for some time, officials said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

