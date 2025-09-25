Police officer shoots dog during traffic stop

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg police officer shot and killed a dog Thursday morning after the animal jumped from a vehicle and attacked the officer during what appeared to be a traffic stop, according to witnesses. The officer was not seriously injured.

Gene Beemer said he was driving down West Washington Street at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he noticed two cars - one black and one red.

"[The driver of the black car] was traveling at a high rate of speed, seemed to be chasing the red car," Beemer said.

He also saw a police car that seemed to be moving toward the vehicles.

As the cars turned off Washington Street, Beemer said they made U-turns on Dunlop Street. A police officer stopped his car, got out and started walking toward the black car when the dog jumped out of the vehicle.

"That dog came at him and jumped right up in his chest," Beemer said. "[The officer was] backing up away from the dog and the dog just kept charging and jumping on him."

Beemer said the dog left the officer with few options.

"The dog jumps on him so fast, he didn't even have a chance to get up to the car," Beemer said. "So the police officer fired three shots, shot the dog."

Darryl Pride was nearby when he heard the gunshots.

"They rang out, pow pow," Pride said. "If the dog jumped out to attack a police officer, you know, you can't have nobody assault a police officer, not even an animal."

After the shooting, the dog was lying in the road and the drivers of both vehicles confronted the officer.

"They got out of the car, started running around, jumping all in the police officer's face [asking], 'Why'd you shoot my dog? Why'd you shoot my dog?'" Beemer said.

The emotional scene resulted in a relative of one of the drivers being put in handcuffs and taken away.

Petersburg Police said no charges have been placed at this time and the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

