Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Michael Fanone, left, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters, leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Michael Fanone, Harry Dunn, Gladys Sicknick
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 09:35:40-04

WASHINGTON -- A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack.

Officer Michael Fanone said after the meeting that McCarthy told him he would “address it in a personal level with some of those members,” a response he said wasn’t satisfactory.

Fanone said ”that’s not what I want to hear.”

McCarthy’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the meeting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.