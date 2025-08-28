Virginia officer charged in $819,000 fraud scheme targeting friends and acquaintances

EASTVILLE, Va. — An Eastville police officer faces federal charges for allegedly defrauding multiple people out of more than $800,000 over a four-year period.

Jerry Keith Brady was arrested after a federal indictment accused him of money laundering and wire fraud in a scheme that prosecutors say lasted from November 2020 until November 2024.

According to the 10-page indictment, Brady allegedly told friends and acquaintances that he needed loans to pay attorneys and other fees to receive a large inheritance or life insurance payout from a dead relative.



Prosecutors claim Brady borrowed tens of thousands of dollars from 15 unnamed victims, resulting in losses of at least $819,000. The indictment alleges he used the money to support a gambling habit while repaying very little of what he borrowed.

Former Eastville Police Chief Linwood Christian told WTKR that federal agents interviewed him about Brady in January. Christian, who was dismissed from his position last November for what was described as "lack of production," claims he was pressured to promote Brady so Brady could repay his debts.



Christian denied rumors that he had loaned money to Brady.

"I never loaned Keith Brady a dime, nor would I ever loan him a dime," Christian said.

The former police chief said he knew several people who had lent Brady money and recalled a conversation with one such person.

"[I asked], 'Please tell me you didn't lend him anything,'" said Christian. "His face turned white as snow, and he sat down on the couch and said, 'I gave him $9,000 yesterday.'"

The town of Eastville issued the following statement about Brady’s arrest:

“On August 25, 2025, an officer employed by the Town of Eastville was arrested on felony charges. These charges are personal in nature and do not involve the Town of Eastville or any other town employees. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process. The Town of Eastville remains committed to maintaining public trust and ensuring accountability in all matters.”

WTKR has previously reported on the high number of speeding tickets issued in Eastville. Christian said during his time as a police officer, before becoming chief, he would write approximately 400 tickets monthly in summer and between 200 to 250 in winter.

"It's policing for profit. That's what it is," said Christian.

Town leaders have denied this characterization, stating that tickets are only issued to drivers exceeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Brady is scheduled to appear at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse on Sept. 3.

