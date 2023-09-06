October Tour de Midnight rides will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Next month a number of bike rides will depart from Goochland’s Midnight Brewery, as well as from Caboose Brewing in Vienna, Virginia, and Frothy Moon Brewhouse in Williamsburg.

The newly-expanded Tour de Midnight events on October 21 will all offer stunning views of the Virginia countryside at the same time help the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia (EFVA).

And best of all, you can choose your distance: 65 miles, 33 miles or 17 miles.

Dennis Terry is the event director who has been involved with EFVA for more than a decade, ever since his daughter developed epileptic seizures when she was a student at the University of Richmond.

The event is their largest annual fundraiser. “The money raised here will benefit so many families,” Terry said. “This is a life-changing condition and it’s important for people to know where they find help. The Tour de Midnight does so much to bring awareness about epilepsy, and that alone makes a positive impact on affected families.”

If you would to register for a ride, click here.

If you would like to learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, click here.:

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.