Man shot during fight outside Midlothian restaurant, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot during a fight outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Midlothian early Sunday morning, according to authorties.

Officers were to the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar at 10419 Hull Street Road for a report of a shooting just before 2:15 a.m., Lt. George L. Turner with Chesterfield Police said.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. That victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening, officials said.

"The investigation indicates the victim, and another unidentified adult male were involved in a physical confrontation outside the business when the shot was fired," Turner said.

Officers said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

