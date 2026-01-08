Man killed in Henrico; Varina road closed as police investigate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was found shot and killed in Henrico County early Thursday morning.

Henrico Police responded to the 1400 block of Oakland Road in Varina around 4:50 a.m. for what was reported as a suspicious situation.

Officers found an adult male lying in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Oakland Road is closed between Old Oakland Road and Bentbrook Drive as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.