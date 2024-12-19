Family member of resident voices concerns over care at Colonial Heights nursing home after staff arrests

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A family member of a resident at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said they’ve heard nothing from the facility since the arrests happened Wednesday morning.

They were so concerned with how the facility could operate with 18 staff members being arrested Wednesday, they went to check things out for themselves.

Senior Reporter Wayne Covil captured video as every employee had their IDs checked by police while pulling into work to see if they were on a list of people facing criminal charges.

WATCH: Police swarm Colonial Heights nursing home, arrest employees after patient death

The arrests come after a potential elder abuse complaint was made in October.

Police said a 74-year-old patient was hospitalized and ultimately died due to inadequate care received at the facility.

Since then, Colonial Heights police and multiple local and state agencies, including the State Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force have been investigating the facility.

The director of the facility Shawanda Jeter and nurse Danielle Harris are behind bars as they face multiple felony abuse and neglect of vulnerable adult charges. Police are working to arrest two other staff members, Kamesha Kittrell and Shakima Brewer, on the same felony charges.

Meanwhile, 13 other staff members have been charged with falsifying patient records, which is a misdemeanor.

A family member whose mom is in the facility shared their concerns with CBS 6 off camera.

They questioned how the facility is functioning with an adequate level of care with so many staff members being arrested.

They checked things out Wednesday out of concern and said it appears it was still business as usual.

They shared that night staff were not sure what was happening.

The Virginia Department of Health is not helping the facility with care. They say the Office of Licensure and Certification's role is to ensure Code and federal and state regulatory compliance of nursing homes.

A PR firm representing the owners of the facility said they are aware of the events that happened and are cooperating with law enforcement.

When asked them about staffing as a result of the arrests and families concerns with care they issued a statement:

“We are not at liberty to discuss anything as the investigation is ongoing. We are focused, as always, on the care of our residents."

Police are urging family and friends in the community to report any similar situations they may have experienced at the facility.

The following are the charges police have brought so far:

Christine Gentry, 33, of Franklin



Falsifying patient records: five counts (misdemeanor)

Released on $5,000 secured bond

Shawanda Jeter, 46, of Richmond

Incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond

Abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult: one count (felony)

Abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults: two counts (misdemeanor)

Resisting or obstructing execution of legal process: one count (misdemeanor)

Danyell Berberich, 48, of Dinwiddie

Released on recognizance



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Katiema Booker, 32, of Petersburg

Released on $1,500 unsecured bond



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Danielle Harris, 53, of Disputanta

Incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond



Abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults: one count (felony)

Outstanding Warrants:

Kamesha Kittrell



Abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults: three counts

Paulette Landes



Resisting or obstructing execution of legal process: one count (misdemeanor)

Shakima Brewer



Abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult: one count (felony)

Falsifying patient records: five counts (misdemeanor)

Monice Pickering-Harris



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Miracle Austin



Falsifying patient records: two counts (misdemeanor)

Voncelia White



Falsifying patient records: two counts (misdemeanor)

Ashley Webb



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Rugiatu Contech



Falsifying patient records: two counts (misdemeanor)

Shacary Faison



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Paola Ho-Arias



Falsifying patient records: two counts (misdemeanor)

Nichole Overfield



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Lakisha Young-Johnson



Falsifying patient records: one count (misdemeanor)

Rochelle Allen



Falsifying patient records: two counts (misdemeanor)

